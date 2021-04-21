Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 14,772 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.71. 94,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,801. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

