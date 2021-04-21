Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.
