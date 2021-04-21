Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.21. 234,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $369.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.