Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 376.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $234.49. 397,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

