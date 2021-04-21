Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,118 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

