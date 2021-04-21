Arlington Partners LLC Invests $183,000 in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 4,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,635. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.