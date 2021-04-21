ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

ARR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,101. The company has a market cap of $808.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at $927,526.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

