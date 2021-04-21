Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $119.32

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $119.32 and last traded at $119.60, with a volume of 1785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.95.

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.