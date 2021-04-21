ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $303.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

