Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP Sells $83,248.00 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Hague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Hague sold 552 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80.

On Thursday, February 4th, John Hague sold 3,488 shares of Aspen Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $149.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

