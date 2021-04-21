ATC Coin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $227,322.76 and $55.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00478376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

