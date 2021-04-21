Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Investment analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $114.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

