AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

T traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 370,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

