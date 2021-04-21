AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

