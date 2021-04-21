Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,800 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,891,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after acquiring an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.52.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.