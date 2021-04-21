Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in PayPal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $3,997,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 21.9% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $310.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

