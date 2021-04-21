Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

