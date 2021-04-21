Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $387.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

