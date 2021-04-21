Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $223.28 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

