Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.76 ($80.89).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aurubis stock traded down €1.84 ($2.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €70.80 ($83.29). 61,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a 52-week high of €74.64 ($87.81).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

