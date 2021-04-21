AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AN opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $99.78.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.