AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Decreased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 4.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,509.52. 909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,354.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,220.49. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $973.06 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $35,962,493 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

