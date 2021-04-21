Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $350.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 349.45 ($4.57), with a volume of 33312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 292.51. The firm has a market cap of £111.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

