Aviva (LON:AV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $332.35

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.35 ($4.34) and traded as high as GBX 412.60 ($5.39). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 411.40 ($5.37), with a volume of 12,873,080 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.25 ($5.29).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 397.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 332.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company has a market cap of £15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,651 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Insiders acquired 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375 in the last 90 days.

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit