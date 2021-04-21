Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Down to $152.74

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $152.74, but opened at $148.43. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $147.36, with a volume of 4,665 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.