Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. Sells 54,296 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AXNX traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,607. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.49.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 million. Analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

