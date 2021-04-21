Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

