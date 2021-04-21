AZZ (AZZ) to Release Earnings on Friday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.06 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $126,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

