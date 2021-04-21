BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.55

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 405430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAESY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

