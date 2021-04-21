Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Gap Down to $19.51

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.51, but opened at $19.00. Baker Hughes shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 420,694 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.