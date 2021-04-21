BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

BancFirst stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.89. 54,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BancFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BancFirst by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

