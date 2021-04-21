Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.28. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 293,046 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 143,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,648,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

