Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

BCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

BCH opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

