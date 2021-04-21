Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Shares of BFC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.35. 18,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,588. Bank First has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

