BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

BankFinancial has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BFIN opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.60.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.