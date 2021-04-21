Barclays Increases Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $222.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $191.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MHK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

NYSE MHK opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.06. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

