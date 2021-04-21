Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $194.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 89.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Clorox by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.