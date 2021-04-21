Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Down to $50.33

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.33, but opened at $48.41. Barnes Group shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

