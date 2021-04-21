Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Down to $50.33

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.33, but opened at $48.41. Barnes Group shares last traded at $48.75, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit