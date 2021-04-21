Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $55,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 143,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

