Barnett & Company Inc. Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 3.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

