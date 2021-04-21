Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Schweitzer-Mauduit International accounts for 1.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWM traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

