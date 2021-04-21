Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 87,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,304. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 213.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

