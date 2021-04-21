Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 58.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 106,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

