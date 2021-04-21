Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Eight Capital

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX stock opened at C$28.24 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.96%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.