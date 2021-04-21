Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

