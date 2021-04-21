Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

