Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $517,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $6,583,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 517,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

