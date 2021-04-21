Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $718.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.