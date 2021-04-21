Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,406 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

