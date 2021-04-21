Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

