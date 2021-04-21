Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 1,346 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NASDAQ FB opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $850.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

